Taylor Swift transforms beau Travis Kelce into 'better man'  

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift initially sparked romance speculations back in September 2023

  • February 28, 2025
Taylor Swift seemingly assisted her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, in becoming a better man.

The 14-time Grammy-winning musician has brought out the best in the NFL star since they began dating in September 2023, as per an insider.

"Travis has had girlfriends before, but none that he tried to impress the way he has with Taylor, Taylor comes first in his life. This is a big deal for Travis," a tipster recently told Life & Style magazine.

The source further noted that Taylor has noticeably transformed Travis' personality, making him appear more sensible and mature.

Meanwhile, his elder brother, Jason Kelce, has also observed the change in Travis's behavior, crediting the pop star for his growth.

"One of the things I love so much about Travis is that he never grew up, I think sometimes you get people in your life that maybe get that out of you and that’s a good thing," Jason said during his recent appearance on the Fitz & Whit podcast.

This report came after the 35-year-old athlete made a heartfelt confession about the Bad Blood singer during a recent episode of his New Heights podcast.

On February 26, Travis Kelce admitted to Jason that it was Taylor Swift's music that helped him cope with the defeat against the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025 Super Bowl. 

