King Frederik, Queen Mary announce to host special event at Palace

King Frederik and Queen Mary announced to host art & culture dinner for the “first time” as royal couple.
The Royal Family shared the delightful news on Friday with a picture of the couple.
Taking to Instagram, the Palace captioned the post, “When the guests of the Royal Couple arrive tonight at the Aventselskabet for Art og Culture, they enter through the Drabantsalen - a special hall characterized by six monumental pillars, designed like large figures.”
The pillers, which are known as “Giants or Atlantians”, were featured in one photo. The Atlantians can be seen carrying the ceiling on their shoulders and give the hall a significant expression.
“Today, this function is taken care of by the Royal Lifeguard, who at the evening's company will set up a command of honor in the Drabantsalen. His Majesty the King inspects this guard upon arrival at the palace,” the statement further read.
As per the announcement, Frederik and Mary are hosting an art and culture dinner at Christiansborg Castle as a royal couple for the first time.
The last time such big event took place was in 2016 with her Majesty Queen Margrethe and Prince Henrik being the hosts.