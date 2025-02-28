Entertainment

Justin Timberlake sparks fan outrage for canceling concert at eleventh hour

The Grammy winner canceled Forget Tomorrow World Tour’s final U.S. show due to health concerns

  • February 28, 2025
Justin Timberlake is under fire for ditching fans at his final U.S. tour stop.

On Thursday, February 27, the Selfish hitmaker took to his Instagram to update fans that he was forced to cancel the Columbus, Ohio concert due to flu.

In the post, Timberlake penned, “YOU GUYS, I'M HEARTBROKEN. I HAVE TO CANCEL THE SHOW TONIGHT. I WENT INTO SOUNDCHECK BATTLING THE FLU AND NOW IT'S GOTTEN THE BEST OF ME. IT KILLS ME TO DISAPPOINT YOU AND MY TEAM WHO WORKED SO HARD TO MAKE THIS SHOW HAPPEN.”

The update, which came just 10 minutes before the show, shocked the fans and left them feel disappointed.

Many of them expressed their fury via comments on the post.

“Has the flu and decides to let everyone know 10 minutes before? Doesn’t add up,” expressed one, while another stated, “Dude twice for Columbus…why wait 10 mins before your show?”

A third complained, “Canceling bc of being sick is 100% understandable.. Canceling 10 minutes before the doors were to open is unacceptable.”

“This should be rescheduled not refunded. Canceling once is understandable but not twice. I’m sorry if someone is sick but it needs to be made right. We have traveled and spent extra money twice for a last minute notification…not acceptable,” commented a fourth.

Expressing their frustration, one more wrote, “I’m beyond upset. This is the second time we drive 2.5 hours and spent 300.00 on a hotel and wasted vacation time for nothing! This has been one of my bucket list concerts and now I don't care.”

Justin Timberlake will next perform at Hipódromo de San Isidro in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 21, 2025.

