Suniel Shetty spills on Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul’s baby due date

Suniel Shetty has revealed the expected delivery time of daughter Athiya Shetty.
In a conversation with Chanda Kochhar on her podcast, the 63-year-old Indian actor and film producer shared his feelings and excitement about the upcoming addition to his family.
When the host asked the Chup Chup Ke actor about the dinner table conversations in the Shetty household, he replied, “Right now, probably the grandchild. There’s no other conversation, and we don’t want any other conversation.”
Spilling on Athiya Shetty and her husband KL Rahul’s first baby due date, Suniel stated, “We’re just looking forward (to meeting the grandchild) in April.”
The Hera Pheri actor also gushed over his daughter noting that she looks the “most beautiful” during pregnancy.
“Everything revolves around the baby; whether it’s a boy, it’s a girl, nothing matters. I always thought, I mean women overall, but I always thought Mana (his wife) looked the most beautiful when she was pregnant. I see Athiya and she’s looking the most beautiful,” he added.
The Mubarakan actress announced her first pregnancy with Indian cricketer KL Rahul via a joint-Instagram post on November 8, 2024.
“Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025. Athiya & Rahul,” the post stated.
The couple’s post was met with several heartwarming comments and best wishes from celebrities and fans alike.