Charles Spencer makes big announcement after new addition to family

Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer prepares to host grand event in new statement

  • February 28, 2025
Charles Spencer has made a big announcement about a special event after new addition in his family.

Prince William and Prince Harry’s uncle revealed that he will be hosting the annual Althorp Literary Festival on Instagram.

Charles captioned the post, “One of my favourite times of the year at Althorp is when hosting the annual Althorp Literary Festival: it’s a chance to bring the House alive with fun, fascinating speakers, and deeply appreciative audiences.”


The statement further read, “I have spoken at a lot of lit fests. I’ve learnt firsthand what works, and what doesn’t, for the author. It can involve a lot of travel and effort - sometimes with perhaps not enough appreciation of the speaker!”

He shared that all the speakers are invited to stay the night during the Althorp Literary Festival. The speakers are treated as “honoured house guests” at the grand event.

While concluding the announcement, Charles noted, “This will be the return of the festival, after a few years off, so I’m particularly excited by the prospect of it all.”

On the personal front, he welcomed a new addition to the family earlier this month.

Charles shared that he got an adorable puppy and also posted his picture.

