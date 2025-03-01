Karla Sofía Gascón breaks cover after social media controversy  

Entertainment

  by Web Desk
  March 01, 2025
Karla Sofía Gascón made her first appearance at the 50th annual César Awards after receiving severe backlash over her social media posts. 

The 52-year-old actress attended the star-studded event in Paris on Friday, February 28, where she lost her Best Actress category to Hafsia Herzi for the French feature Borgo.

As reported by People magazine, the music-thriller movie, Emilia Pérez, won the Best Film category of the event. 

Gascón's co-star, Zoe Saldaña, has also lost her Best Actress category at the show. 

For the event, the Spanish actress was wearing a long black dress with an asymmetrical neckline, which she paired with matching heels.

On the other hand, the Avatar starlet, who was also in attendance, wore a stylish black mini-dress.

This sighting of the popular actress came after she did not appear at several Los Angeles award shows, including the Critics Choice Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Oscar class photo, Oscar nominees' dinner, and others, amid an ongoing racial controversy.

Gascón faced intense criticism on social media due to previous posts on her X account, where she allegedly made insensitive remarks about Muslim culture and the community.

On February 6, Karla Sofía Gascón, who became Oscar's first openly transgender acting contender, issued the brief apologetic statement on Instagram, where she urged her fans to overlook her previous "insensitive" remarks about Muslim diversity. 

Despite facing severe backlash and a hateful campaign, the Say I Do actress finally attended the 50th Caesars. 

