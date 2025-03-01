King Charles receives praises from Prince Harry’s opponent

King Charles earned words of praises from one of Prince Harry’s fiercest critics.
The British Monarch received the appreciation from US President Donald Trump, who is the biggest arch-enemy of the Duke of Sussex.
Soon after Prime Minister Keir Starmer extended an invitation from King Charles to Trump in the Oval Office, the president shared his remarks about the king.
While conversing with Starmer on Thursday, Trump said of Charles "Beautiful man, wonderful man. I've gotten to know him very well actually, first term and now a second term."
The prime minister said of the invite, "This is really special. This has never happened before. This is unprecedented, and I think that just symbolises the strength of the relationship between us.”
In a response, Trump remarked, “On behalf of our wonderful first lady Melania and myself, the answer is yes, and we look forward to being there and honouring the King and honouring your country.”
The 45th and 47th President had already been honored with a grand state visit to the UK, hosted by the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2019.
To note, Prince Harry, the estranged royal had a longstanding beef with President Trump after he hinted in the past that he might be willing to look into duke’s visa application to America, particularly since he hid his past about drug use.