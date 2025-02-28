Royal Family shares delightful update on key member ahead of major event

Royal Family has given a major update on key member ahead of a special event.
On Friday, the Buckingham Palace posted a video clip of Prince Edward visiting a charity Boxing Futures on Instagram.
The statement read, “A memorable trip to Peterborough..HRH The Duke of Edinburgh met with young people who are making an incredible difference to their communities through a life-changing DofE Award.”
Through the Duke of Edinburgh Award, young adult at the charity developed core skills, build confidence and gain motivation.
The caption further read, “The Duke visited @boxingfuturesuk – who work to reduce loneliness and improve mental and physical health of disadvantaged young people through non-contact boxing. Through DofE, young people develop core skills, build confidence and gain motivation.”
It continued, “Keeping up with the sporting theme, The Duke visited @theposh meeting young people who do their DofE through the Peterborough United Foundation, as well as students from two local SEND schools who carry out litter-picking around the stadium, as part of their DofE volunteering.”
The Duke of Edinburgh, 60, concluded his royal engagement with a short visit at Railword Wildlife Heaven, where he spent time with volunteers of DofE.