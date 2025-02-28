Prince William announces new partnership for meaningful cause

Prince William has shared a “great” new update.
Taking to the official joint-Instagram handle of his and Princess Kate, the Prince of Wales shared an update about the newly-signed deal between his Homewards initiative and Lloyds Banking Group.
The new partnership, which is worth £50 million, aims to tackle homelessness in the UK by supporting small and medium-sized housing providers and charities.
Alongside a slew of photos, the future king penned, “Great to be at Millennium House in Poole today to launch a new, market-making partnership between @homewardsuk and @LBGroup.”
Providing a brief about the new deal, the father-of-three added, “This innovative £50 million fund will unlock new lending for small and medium-sized housing providers and charities in Homewards locations, shaping the market by increasing access to funding and driving new solutions to tackle homelessness.”
In the carousel of photos, the Prince of Wales can be seen delightfully interacting with the LB Group officials.
Prince William’s Homewards, launched in June 2023, is a five-year initiative which aims to end homelessness in the UK.
The initiative was launched under The Royal Foundation and focuses on eradicating the issue through long-term solutions.