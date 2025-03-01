Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s low-key date night goes unnoticed

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoyed a low-key date night recently, managing to slip under the radar without drawing any attention.
As per Page Six, a source shared that the Lover crooner and the NFL player recently returned to the US from a romantic international getaway.
The couple also had a public date night which went unnoticed.
“Taylor and Travis have stepped out for a date night since returning to the US [from an international vacation] but went unnoticed when they did so," a source stated.
The tipster revealed, “They weren’t photographed or anything, and enjoyed a low-key night out on the town together.”
The source did not disclose the city the couple visited for their date night, nor did they reveal their destination for the secluded romantic escape.
But they revealed Swift and Kelce "had a really nice time reconnecting after a very busy year."
To note, the couple left the country shortly after the Chiefs failed to win Super Bowl 2025.
Previously, the source revealed that despite Travis team Chiefs losing against Philadelphia Eagles, Swift “knows how hard” her boyfriend was busy in work and she “was thrilled” to be at the Super Bowl to support him.