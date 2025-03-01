Entertainment

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s low-key date night goes unnoticed

'Lover' crooner and the NFL player recently returned to the US from a romantic international getaway

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 01, 2025
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s low-key date night goes unnoticed
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s low-key date night goes unnoticed

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoyed a low-key date night recently, managing to slip under the radar without drawing any attention.

As per Page Six, a source shared that the Lover crooner and the NFL player recently returned to the US from a romantic international getaway.

The couple also had a public date night which went unnoticed.

“Taylor and Travis have stepped out for a date night since returning to the US [from an international vacation] but went unnoticed when they did so," a source stated.

The tipster revealed, “They weren’t photographed or anything, and enjoyed a low-key night out on the town together.”

The source did not disclose the city the couple visited for their date night, nor did they reveal their destination for the secluded romantic escape.

But they revealed Swift and Kelce "had a really nice time reconnecting after a very busy year."

To note, the couple left the country shortly after the Chiefs failed to win Super Bowl 2025.

Previously, the source revealed that despite Travis team Chiefs losing against Philadelphia Eagles, Swift “knows how hard” her boyfriend was busy in work and she “was thrilled” to be at the Super Bowl to support him.

Lionel Messi makes shocking confession about his PSG experience

Lionel Messi makes shocking confession about his PSG experience
Jordan Royal Family marks Ramadan 2025 with heartfelt wishes

Jordan Royal Family marks Ramadan 2025 with heartfelt wishes
Meghan Markle talks about life before meeting Prince Harry in her new show

Meghan Markle talks about life before meeting Prince Harry in her new show

Snoop Dogg's daughter Cori welcomes first child with fiancé Wayne Deuce

Snoop Dogg's daughter Cori welcomes first child with fiancé Wayne Deuce
Snoop Dogg's daughter Cori welcomes first child with fiancé Wayne Deuce
Snoop Dogg's daughter Cori welcomes first child with fiancé Wayne Deuce
Liam Payne to be honoured at 2025 BRIT Awards ceremony
Liam Payne to be honoured at 2025 BRIT Awards ceremony
Selena Gomez fuels excitement with sneak peek of upcoming music album
Selena Gomez fuels excitement with sneak peek of upcoming music album
Kylie Jenner struggles with loss of beloved glam artist Jesus Guerrero
Kylie Jenner struggles with loss of beloved glam artist Jesus Guerrero
David Beckham, Victoria celebrate son Romeo's career milestone
David Beckham, Victoria celebrate son Romeo's career milestone
Julia Roberts receives honorary César award from 'Closer' costar Clive Owen
Julia Roberts receives honorary César award from 'Closer' costar Clive Owen
Karla Sofía Gascón breaks cover after social media controversy
Karla Sofía Gascón breaks cover after social media controversy
Gracie Abrams forced to cancel Brussels concert due to severe sickness
Gracie Abrams forced to cancel Brussels concert due to severe sickness
Gene Hackman, wife’s death case takes new twist after mysterious finding
Gene Hackman, wife’s death case takes new twist after mysterious finding
Charli XCX announces break from music for new career
Charli XCX announces break from music for new career
Megan Fox finds shoulder to ‘lean on’ as due date nears for baby with ex MGK
Megan Fox finds shoulder to ‘lean on’ as due date nears for baby with ex MGK
Jennifer Aniston’s photo dump offers rare look at her celebrity friendships
Jennifer Aniston’s photo dump offers rare look at her celebrity friendships