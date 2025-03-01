Selena Gomez fuels excitement with sneak peek of upcoming music album

Selena Gomez shared another sneak peek into her upcoming musical album, I Said I Love You First, which she has produced with her fiancé, Benny Blanco.
Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, February 28, the Rare Beauty owner dropped a snippet of the new track Talk from her first collaborative album with the 36-year-old American record producer.
Selena released a video of herself sitting in a car while lip-syncing to the lyrics, "I’ll call you daddy cause I know you like that."
In her video, the singer-turned-actress was wearing a black top, which she accessorised with silver hoop earrings.
The Calm Down crooner wrote a cheeky caption alongside her viral footage, "I know you like that."
Her Emilia Pérez co-star Zoe Saldaña also could not resist commenting on Selena's post as she dropped five fire emojis in the musician's comments section.
While a fan commented on the Ice Cream hitmaker's post, "Our new favorite song!"
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco announced the new musical album I Said I Love You First on February 14, 2025.
The album will reportedly celebrate the couple's love story, who got engaged in December 2024.
I said I Love You First will be released on March 21, 2025.