Royal

Queen Mary, King Frederik radiate love & elegance at prestigious royal event

The Danish Monarch hosted a art and culture event at Christiansburg Palace in Copenhagen for the first time

  • March 01, 2025


Queen Mary and King Frederik exuded love and elegance as they graced a prestigious royal event.

The Danish Royal family took to the Instagram account to drop the carousel of snaps and snippets to offer a glimpse into an art and culture event at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen for the first time.

In a shared post, Queen Mary exuded elegance in a dazzling, peachy-pink floor-length gown adorned with intricate silver embellishments.

She complimented her look with delicate earrings paired with an opulent tiara.

Meanwhile, King Frederik looked dapper in a sleek monochrome suit, perfectly complemented by a classic bow tie.


The Danish Monarch and Queen’s adorable bond turned heads when they arrived at the venue along with Queen Margrethe.

The post shared along with the caption, “Their Majesties the King and Queen are hosting an evening party for arts and culture this evening.”

It further added, “Parties where the invitees were employed in arts and culture date back to the time of Christian VIII (1786-1848), when the king, due to his great interest in arts, culture and science, invited people to a party at the palace.”

They continued, “Throughout history, the Royal House has had a tradition of inviting various actors in society to a party at the palace. At the evening parties, guests are invited to dinner and entertainment in the Great Hall at Christiansborg Palace.”

To note, previously, the event took place in 2016 with Her Majesty Queen Margrethe and Prince Henrik were the hosts.

