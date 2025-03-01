World

Mark Zuckerberg rocks Benson Boone’s Grammy outfit for wife’s birthday surprise

Mark Zuckerberg celebrated his wife Priscilla Chan's 40th birthday with a heartwarming tribute

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 01, 2025


Mark Zuckerberg planned a unique surprise for his wife, Priscilla Chan, on her 40th birthday by dressing like singer Benson Boone.

Zuckerberg took to his Instagram account and posted a dramatic video where he took off his tuxedo to reveal a glittery jumpsuit, identical to the one worn by Benson at the Grammys this year.

To make the moment even more special, he also sang to her.

Along with a video of his performance, Zuckerberg wrote, “Your wife only turns 40 once! Shoutout to @bensonboone for the jumpsuit and new single.”

The video begins with Zuckerberg walking into the venue and stepping onto the stage while the audience, while the audience, including his wife, is unaware of what’s about to happen.

With the help of two people, just like Benson did, he rips off his tuxedo to reveal a blue outfit underneath.

As soon as Zuckerberg posted, the comment section was flooded with fans’ heartfelt remarks.

One user wrote, “Everytime I see zuck doing something crazy it’s always about his lady, beautiful to see #relationships,” while another penned, "This is amazing! Wow.”

The third one wrote, “I love how you love her, @zuck, and I think this particular one really got her!!"

This isn't the first time Mark Zuckerberg has made a grand romantic gesture for his wife. In August last year, he had a giant sculpture of Priscilla Chan made and placed in their backyard. 

