Donald Trump hints at US-UK trade deal without tariffs

Donald Trump has indicated the possibility of trade deal between the US and the UK that would not include tariffs.
This decision came after his meeting with UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.
As per Sky News, this meeting was a part of a broader diplomatic effort in Europe to promote lasting peace in Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to visit Washington today.
During the meeting and the press conference afterwards, both leaders spoke positively about each other.
Trump described Keir as a “special man” and a “great gentleman,” while Starmer complimented Trump for shifting the discussion on Ukraine.
During his first term, the Republican president, Trump imposed tariffs on several countries, sometimes as a tactic to pressure allies into making trade concessions.
However, he indicated that the UK might be treated differently.
Trump expressed hope for a real trade deal with the UK that would not include tariffs.
He also called Starmer a “tough negotiator,” acknowledging that he had tried to convince him not to impose tariffs on the UK.
The president added, “He was working hard, I'll tell you that. He earned whatever the hell they pay him over there, but he tried.”
"I think there's a very good chance that in the case of these two great, friendly countries, I think we could very well end up with a real trade deal where the tariffs wouldn't be necessary. We'll see,” Trump added.