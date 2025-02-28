World

Donald Trump hints at US-UK trade deal without tariffs

Donald Trump expressed hope for a real trade deal with the UK that would not include tariffs

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 28, 2025
Donald Trump hints at US-UK trade deal without tariffs
Donald Trump hints at US-UK trade deal without tariffs

Donald Trump has indicated the possibility of trade deal between the US and the UK that would not include tariffs.

This decision came after his meeting with UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

As per Sky News, this meeting was a part of a broader diplomatic effort in Europe to promote lasting peace in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to visit Washington today.

During the meeting and the press conference afterwards, both leaders spoke positively about each other.

Trump described Keir as a “special man” and a “great gentleman,” while Starmer complimented Trump for shifting the discussion on Ukraine.

During his first term, the Republican president, Trump imposed tariffs on several countries, sometimes as a tactic to pressure allies into making trade concessions.

However, he indicated that the UK might be treated differently.

Trump expressed hope for a real trade deal with the UK that would not include tariffs.

He also called Starmer a “tough negotiator,” acknowledging that he had tried to convince him not to impose tariffs on the UK.

The president added, “He was working hard, I'll tell you that. He earned whatever the hell they pay him over there, but he tried.”

"I think there's a very good chance that in the case of these two great, friendly countries, I think we could very well end up with a real trade deal where the tariffs wouldn't be necessary. We'll see,” Trump added.

Justin Timberlake sparks fan outrage for canceling concert at eleventh hour

Justin Timberlake sparks fan outrage for canceling concert at eleventh hour
Naomi Girma expected to debut for Chelsea against Brighton

Naomi Girma expected to debut for Chelsea against Brighton
BLACKPINK Lisa officially releases debut solo album 'Alter Ego'

BLACKPINK Lisa officially releases debut solo album 'Alter Ego'
King Frederik, Queen Mary announce to host special event at Palace

King Frederik, Queen Mary announce to host special event at Palace
At least 41 workers trapped after avalanche hits Indian Himalayas
At least 41 workers trapped after avalanche hits Indian Himalayas
Donald Trump hits China with new 10% tariff amid growing trade tensions
Donald Trump hits China with new 10% tariff amid growing trade tensions
Rose Girone, oldest Holocaust survivor dies at 113 in New York
Rose Girone, oldest Holocaust survivor dies at 113 in New York
Thailand sends at least 40 Uyghurs to China, raising global concern
Thailand sends at least 40 Uyghurs to China, raising global concern
Moroccan king asks citizens to skip traditional sheep slaughter on Eid
Moroccan king asks citizens to skip traditional sheep slaughter on Eid
North Korea welcomes international tourists for the first time in years
North Korea welcomes international tourists for the first time in years
Andrew, Tristan Tate flee Romania after alleged Trump administration pressure
Andrew, Tristan Tate flee Romania after alleged Trump administration pressure
Catholics gather for third night to pray for Pope’s recovery
Catholics gather for third night to pray for Pope’s recovery
Archaeologists discover 4,000-year-old Stonehenge-like structure in Denmark
Archaeologists discover 4,000-year-old Stonehenge-like structure in Denmark
Elon Musk tops ‘super-billionaires’ list with jaw-dropping net worth
Elon Musk tops ‘super-billionaires’ list with jaw-dropping net worth
Trump confirms ‘very big’ mineral ‘agreement’ with Ukraine
Trump confirms ‘very big’ mineral ‘agreement’ with Ukraine
US president shares controversial AI video of transformed 'Trump Gaza'
US president shares controversial AI video of transformed 'Trump Gaza'