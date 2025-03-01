Entertainment

David Johansen, New York Dolls lead singer, passes away at 75

The New York Dolls lead singer, David Johansen dies after shocking health battle

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 01, 2025
David Johansen, New York Dolls lead singer, passes away at 75
David Johansen, New York Dolls lead singer, passes away at 75

David Johansen has passed away.

On Saturday, March 1, Rolling Stone reported that the lead singer of the renowned 1970s rock band, New York Dolls, died at the age of 75 at his New York residence on February 28, 2025.

Johansen, who was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and a brain tumor earlier this year, passed away after a long health battle, reported a family spokesperson.

“David has been in intensive treatment for stage 4 cancer for most of the past decade,” stated his daughter, Leah Hennessey, in February.

She continued, “There have been complications ever since. He’s never made his diagnosis public, as he and my mother Mara are generally very private people, but we feel compelled to share this now, due to the increasingly severe financial burden our family is facing.”

To pay for the singer’s treatment for broken back, Hennessey and her mother also raised funds.

“He's very, very sick, but he's reading all the messages, and he's getting in touch with people he hasn't talked to in many years,” David Johansen’s daughter told PEOPLE.

David Johansen was born on January 9, 1950, in the New York City and was bets known as lead singer of the seminal proto-punk band the New York Dolls.

After being successful as the lead singer, he began a solo career in the 1970s and the last ‘80s, in which he also found success.

