Entertainment

Dolly Parton's husband Carl Thomas Dean passes away at 82

Dolly Parton and Carl Thomas Dean got married in 1966

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 04, 2025
Dolly Partons husband Carl Thomas Dean passes away at 82
Dolly Parton's husband Carl Thomas Dean passes away at 82 

Dolly Parton has sadly announced the passing of her beloved life partner, Carl Thomas Dean, who died at the age of 82.

The 79-year-old popular musician turned to her Instagram handle on March 3, Monday, expressing her heartbreak over the loss of her ultra-private husband.

In her emotional statement, Dolly wrote, "Carl Dean, husband of Dolly Parton, passed away March 3rd in Nashville at the age of 82."

She continued, "He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending. He is survived by his siblings Sandra and Donnie."

She further reflected on the past years of her marriage with her husband, "Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years."

"Thank you for your prayers and sympathy, the family asks for privacy during this difficult time," the 9 to 5 crooner concluded her post.

Carl and Dolly exchanged marital vows back in 1966.

In an old interview with The New York Times, the country legend recounted how she met her late partner in 1964 when she moved to Nashville to pursue her music career.

Dolly Parton's husband, Carl Thomas Dean, has stayed out of the public eye as he was an extremely private person.

As of now, she has not disclosed the reason for her spouse's death. 

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian joins bid for TikTok's US business

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian joins bid for TikTok's US business
TikTok, Reddit face UK investigation over children's data handling

TikTok, Reddit face UK investigation over children's data handling
Trump removes top FBI official for questioning presidential decision

Trump removes top FBI official for questioning presidential decision
Sabalenka, Alcaraz receive Laureus Awards nominations amid Sinner snub

Sabalenka, Alcaraz receive Laureus Awards nominations amid Sinner snub
Hasan Piker banned from Twitch after controversial remark about US senator
Hasan Piker banned from Twitch after controversial remark about US senator
Hailey Bieber stuns solo in black gown at 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar party
Hailey Bieber stuns solo in black gown at 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar party
Timothée Chalamet meets Kylie Jenner's sisters Kendall, Kim at Oscar party
Timothée Chalamet meets Kylie Jenner's sisters Kendall, Kim at Oscar party
Andrew Garfield, Monica Barbaro fuel romance rumours after Oscars 2025 appearance
Andrew Garfield, Monica Barbaro fuel romance rumours after Oscars 2025 appearance
Timothée Chalamet receives delightful surprise before losing Oscar Award
Timothée Chalamet receives delightful surprise before losing Oscar Award
Demi Moore acknowledges Oscars 2025 loss with surprising move
Demi Moore acknowledges Oscars 2025 loss with surprising move
Gracie Abrams expresses ‘deepest regrets’ for postponing two UK concerts
Gracie Abrams expresses ‘deepest regrets’ for postponing two UK concerts
Kourtney Kardashian issues big statement on Mason Disick's baby rumours
Kourtney Kardashian issues big statement on Mason Disick's baby rumours
Sabrina Carpenter gives cryptic statement after BRIT Awards controversy
Sabrina Carpenter gives cryptic statement after BRIT Awards controversy
Adrien Brody faces backlash over controversial act after major Oscar win
Adrien Brody faces backlash over controversial act after major Oscar win
Nikki Glaser shares urgent 'dress fix' before hitting Vanity Fair Oscar party
Nikki Glaser shares urgent 'dress fix' before hitting Vanity Fair Oscar party
Miley Cyrus pens heartfelt message for Oscars 2025 winners
Miley Cyrus pens heartfelt message for Oscars 2025 winners