Dolly Parton's husband Carl Thomas Dean passes away at 82 

Dolly Parton has sadly announced the passing of her beloved life partner, Carl Thomas Dean, who died at the age of 82.
The 79-year-old popular musician turned to her Instagram handle on March 3, Monday, expressing her heartbreak over the loss of her ultra-private husband.
In her emotional statement, Dolly wrote, "Carl Dean, husband of Dolly Parton, passed away March 3rd in Nashville at the age of 82."
She continued, "He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending. He is survived by his siblings Sandra and Donnie."
She further reflected on the past years of her marriage with her husband, "Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years."
"Thank you for your prayers and sympathy, the family asks for privacy during this difficult time," the 9 to 5 crooner concluded her post.
Carl and Dolly exchanged marital vows back in 1966.
In an old interview with The New York Times, the country legend recounted how she met her late partner in 1964 when she moved to Nashville to pursue her music career.
Dolly Parton's husband, Carl Thomas Dean, has stayed out of the public eye as he was an extremely private person.
As of now, she has not disclosed the reason for her spouse's death.