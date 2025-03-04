Entertainment

Millie Bobby Brown breaks silence on trolling over her looks: 'I'm now a target'

  • by Web Desk
  • March 04, 2025
Stranger Things alum Millie Bobby Brown broke her silence on the ongoing trolling over her looks.

Millie, who have been under strict media scrutiny and facing extreme trolling after her latest appearances has clapped back at the haters in powerful video message.

The Enola Holmes actress took to her Instagram account on Monday night to express her frustration over age shaming comments and harsh criticism, explaining that she cannot look like her Stranger Things character Eleven for the rest of her life.

Millie began her video message noting, "I want to take a moment to address something that I think is bigger than just me, something that affects every young woman who grows up under public scrutiny."

She continued, "I think it’s necessary to speak up about this. I started in this industry when I was 10 years old. I grew up in front of the world, and for some reason, people can’t seem to grow with me."

"Instead, they act like I’m supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should still look the way I did on Stranger Things Season 1. And because I don’t, I’m now a target," the wife of Jake Bongiovi added.

Millie Bobby Brown concluded her message noting that people should not be judged or shamed for their appearance, clothing, or personal style. 

She also encouraged everyone to do better and create a more supportive environment, especially for young girls who deserve to grow up without fear of being bullied or criticized.

This comes after Millie Bobby Brown's recent public appearances amid the promotion of her upcoming film, The Electric State.

