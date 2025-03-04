Benny Blanco gushes over Selena Gomez’s breathtaking Oscars 2025 look

Benny Blanco is head over heels for Selena Gomez!
On Monday, March 3, the Call Me When You Break Up singer turned to her Instagram to share a photo dump from the 97th Academy Awards and Vanity Fair’s Oscars party.
Reflecting on the star-studded evening, the Only Murders in the Building starlet penned, “What a beautiful night. Thank you academy and Emilia Perez for bringing me along on this insanely wonderful ride. Forever grateful.”
For the 2025 Oscars, Gomez wore a breathtaking custom Ralph Lauren gown featuring hand-embroidered details, hand-sewn Rosemont crystals, and over 16,000 "drops of glass" embellishments.
After a show-stopping appearance at the glamorous award show, the Emilia Pérez actress once again turned heads in a mesmerizing custom Giorgio Arami midnight blue strapless column gown which was heavily embroidered with sequins.
The captivating looks left Gomez’s fiancé Benny Blanco speechless, who commented on the post writing, “i don’t even have words.”
Selena Gomez’s ardent fans also showered her with heartfelt compliments.
“incredibly beautiful, as always,” gushed one, while another praised, “how is it even possible to be this stunning? QUEEN.”
Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez announced their engagement via Instagram in December 2024.