Lana Condor speaks on bond with 'To All the Boys' costar Noah Centineo

Lana Condor became candid about relationship with her former costar Noah Centineo.
In a recent interview with People Magazine, the Deadly Class actress shared that she's always delighted to meet her To All The Boys I've Loved Before costar, whenever it is possible.
The interview, which took place at the 33rd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, California over the weekend, saw Lana revealing the sweet bond she has with her former on-screen partner.
While gushing about their friendship, the 27-year-old actress unveiled that there is no moment of silence when they meet, noting, "We try and fit so much in, in such a small period of time."
Noah played Peter Kavinsky in the hit 2018 Netflix film adaptation and its sequel, P.S I Still Love You, which was released in 2020 and 2021's Always and Forever.
Lana, who was the centre of the film franchise and portrayed Peter's love interest Lara Jean Song-Covey informed the outlet that she "recently found out" that she and Noah reside in the same city.
"That has never been really the case, so we're trying to hang out more," she confessed.
Lana also teased about a potential on-screen union with a cheeky smile, "I'm also like, 'When are we gonna work together again?"
Meanwhile, Noah whose latest project is Netflix spy series The Recruit also shared in January that he wants to make a return to romance genre.
Notably, Noah Centineo made a cameo in season 2 of To All The Boys I've Loved Before spin-off XO, Kitty, while fans have their finger-crossed for Lana Condor appearance and a possible reunion of the iconic pair in season 3.