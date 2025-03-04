Justin Timberlake marks special day after backlash over concert cancelation

Justin Timberlake has celebrated his wife, Jessica Biel’s birthday after leaving fans fuming over Columbus concert cancelation.
On Monday, March 3, the Selfish singer turned to Instagram to ring in The Sinner actress’s 43rd birthday with a heartfelt wish.
“Happy Birthday to my rock. My best friend. My favorite. My GOAT. To the one that believes in me when I don’t believe in myself… The one that makes me laugh like nobody else can. To the one that showed me a real love,” penned Timberlake.
He added, “I adore you, my heart. Here’s to many, many more!!! Happy Jess Day!!!!”
In the post, Justin Timberlake shared an adorable video featuring him and Biel dancing at what appeared to be a club.
Dressed in casual pants and shirts, the lovebirds embraced warmly as they shared a romantic dance.
This post by the Friends with Benefits star comes just a few days after he canceled the Forget Tomorrow World Tour’s Columbus concert at the eleventh hour on February 27, 2025.
Timberlake took to Instagram to share that he has caught flu due to which he is forced to cancel the show last-minute.
The post ignited anger among fans who slammed the singer for informing just a few minutes before the concert was scheduled to begin.