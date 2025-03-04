Entertainment

Doja Cat gives befitting response to Oscars 2025 performance trolls

The ‘Scarlet’ hitmaker, Doja Cat was slammed for her performance of the James Bond hit, ‘Diamonds Are Forever’

  • March 04, 2025

Doja Cat has broken her silence on Oscars 2025 performance criticism.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, March 3, the Scarlet singer shared a collection of snaps from the star-studded 97th Academy Awards as she addressed the trolls over her performance at the show.

At the glamorous event, Doja performed a rendition of the James Bond’s 1971 hit track, Diamonds Are Forever. However, the singer struggled with some of the higher notes, leading to criticism and trolling from fans.

Related: Doja Cat sparkles in 1 million crystals during James Bond tribute at Oscars 2025

Breaking silence on the backlash, the Say So singer stated,  “i danced with sarah paulson last night also Flow is my favorite movie of all time cuz it’s a story about friendship. Thanks to the Academy Awards and Vanity Fair for having me.”

She gave a befitting response to the trolls writing, “I never get to sing like that and what I did was brave and scary as fuck for me. I know a lot of people didn’t like it but a lot of people did and I feel good that I pushed myself.”

Also read: Benny Blanco gushes over Selena Gomez’s breathtaking Oscars 2025 look

“The song is a classic and I put a lot of work into it but the nerves got to me and a bitch hit some flats. I can’t wait to do something like that again. What a blessing that was. I feel amazing about the whole thing. Bye,” concluded the Planet Her singer.

Doja Cat has recently announced her upcoming fifth studio album, Vie, which is slated to release in mid-2025.

