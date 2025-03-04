Entertainment

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham get on emotional Brooklyn's 26th birthday

Victoria Beckham pens heartfelt wish to celebrate son Brooklyn Beckham's 26th birthday

  March 04, 2025
David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham celebrated their son Brooklyn Beckham’s 26th birthday by posting emotional wishes.

The romantic couple took to their Instagram account and shared nostalgic photos with their son.

David captioned the birthday tribute post, “Happy Birthday Bust x we love you so much have the best day lots of cake and hot sauce, we miss you @brooklynpeltzbeckham @victoriabeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven.”


The sweet picture featured him making silly face along with Brooklyn.

On the other hand, Victoria shared multiple snaps of her son from his childhood.

The Spice Girls former member expressed her love in the heartwarming post, “Happy birthday @brooklynpeltzbeckham… We all love you so much and hope you have an amazing day!! Kisses @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven xxx”

In one frame the birthday boy can be seen playing with a zebra toy on stairs.

Meanwhile in another snap, the fashion designer and her partner sat closely beside a serene pool, with Victoria cradling their toddler son.

Notably, David and Victoria welcomed Brooklyn on March 4, 1999.

Their eldest son got married to Nicola Peltz in 2022.

Other than Brooklyn, the couple share three more kids: Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

