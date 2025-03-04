Serbian parliament in chaos as opposition lawmakers take excessive measures

Serbian parliament portrayed a scene from a crime-thriller movie as smoke wrapped the establishment.
As reported by CNN, on Tuesday, March 4 the opposition party attacked the parliament with smoke grenades and tear gas in a protest against the government.
The move was also to show solidarity with a four-months student organised march, which have drawn teachers, farmers and others to become the biggest threat in history for President Aleksandar Vucic's decade long-term.
Many Serbians have described the current government as incompetent and corrupt.
In the protest observed inside the parliament, many opposition party members ran out of their seats towards the speaker and fought with the security guards, while other chose to throw smoke grenades, which was captured on live TV.
During the chaos, two lawmakers were injured while a member from Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) Jasmina Obradovic suffered a stroke and is in critical condition.
Many politicians also held signs that read "general strike" and "justice for the killed" while the building was surrounded by protesters observing silence to honour 15 people killed by a railway station roof collapse, which initially sparked the movement.
Notably, protest leaders called for a major rally in the capital Belgrade on March 15, 2025.