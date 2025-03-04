World

Serbian parliament in chaos as opposition lawmakers take excessive measures

The parliament of Serbia observes disorder and unrest as opposition party moves against the 'corrupt' government

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 04, 2025

Serbian parliament in chaos as opposition lawmakers take excessive measures

Serbian parliament portrayed a scene from a crime-thriller movie as smoke wrapped the establishment.

As reported by CNN, on Tuesday, March 4 the opposition party attacked the parliament with smoke grenades and tear gas in a protest against the government.

The move was also to show solidarity with a four-months student organised march, which have drawn teachers, farmers and others to become the biggest threat in history for President Aleksandar Vucic's decade long-term.

Many Serbians have described the current government as incompetent and corrupt.

In the protest observed inside the parliament, many opposition party members ran out of their seats towards the speaker and fought with the security guards, while other chose to throw smoke grenades, which was captured on live TV.

During the chaos, two lawmakers were injured while a member from Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) Jasmina Obradovic suffered a stroke and is in critical condition.

Many politicians also held signs that read "general strike" and "justice for the killed" while the building was surrounded by protesters observing silence to honour 15 people killed by a railway station roof collapse, which initially sparked the movement.

Notably, protest leaders called for a major rally in the capital Belgrade on March 15, 2025.

'Your Name' producer Koichiro Ito faces punishment for child prostitution

'Your Name' producer Koichiro Ito faces punishment for child prostitution
Valerie Bertinelli confesses breaking up with Mike Goodnough

Valerie Bertinelli confesses breaking up with Mike Goodnough
Aishwarya, Abhishek Bachchan make surprise joint appearance at star-studded event

Aishwarya, Abhishek Bachchan make surprise joint appearance at star-studded event
King Charles makes historic move amid Meghan Markle's Netflix show buzz

King Charles makes historic move amid Meghan Markle's Netflix show buzz
Autistic woman wrongly locked in mental hospital for 45 years
Autistic woman wrongly locked in mental hospital for 45 years
World’s richest city outshines London, Paris and Tokyo in total wealth
World’s richest city outshines London, Paris and Tokyo in total wealth
Donald Trump cuts military aid to Ukraine after clash with Zelenskyy
Donald Trump cuts military aid to Ukraine after clash with Zelenskyy
Elon Musk’s estranged daughter breaks silence on 14th child announcement
Elon Musk’s estranged daughter breaks silence on 14th child announcement
Trump removes top FBI official for questioning presidential decision
Trump removes top FBI official for questioning presidential decision
Pope Francis' respiratory failure sparks widespread concern
Pope Francis' respiratory failure sparks widespread concern
Trump slams Zelenskyy for ‘worst statement’ on Russia-Ukraine war
Trump slams Zelenskyy for ‘worst statement’ on Russia-Ukraine war
James Harrison, whose rare blood saved millions, dies at 88
James Harrison, whose rare blood saved millions, dies at 88
Japan's biggest wildfire in decades claims 1 life displaces thousands
Japan's biggest wildfire in decades claims 1 life displaces thousands
Oscars night shaken as 3.9-magnitude earthquake hits LA: Watch
Oscars night shaken as 3.9-magnitude earthquake hits LA: Watch
Leonardo da Vinci’s medieval castle secrets exposed in remarkable discovery
Leonardo da Vinci’s medieval castle secrets exposed in remarkable discovery
Bubble tea powerhouse Mixue stuns market with 30% share surge
Bubble tea powerhouse Mixue stuns market with 30% share surge