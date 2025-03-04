Entertainment

BLACKPINK Lisa breaks silence after controversial Oscars performance

BLACKPINK star Lisa was seemingly 'the only perform to lip sync' at the 97th Academy Awards

  by Web Desk
  March 04, 2025
BLACKPINK star Lisa has shared the first statement after receiving backlash over her Oscars performance.

The K-pop singer performed Live and Let Die in a James Bond tribute, joining Doja Cat, Margaret Qualley and Raye.

After her performance, netizens started criticizing her for using rumoured boyfriend Frédéric Arnault, CEO of luxury brand TAG Heuer, to get a ticket for the 97th Academy Awards.

Lisa took to Instagram and posted pictures from the “unforgettable night,” seemingly giving a message to her trolls that she does not care.

The Rockstar hitmaker captioned the post, “First time at the Oscars and it was such an incredible experience. I was so honored to be performing alongside so many empowering artists. Thank you @theacademy for this unforgettable night.”

A user commented in the post, “I don’t have any problem with Lisa using her boyfriend and being a nepo-baby but why is she the only perform to lip sync???”

Another wrote, “Not surprise even acting in white lotus her ugly bf give the job to her & all her job related to him. u think oscar want lisa to perform with her lipsync talent?? all thx to bf connection.”

On the work front, Lisa released her first solo alum Alter Ego in February 2025.

