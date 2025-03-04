Meghan Markle’s first meeting with Kate and William explains Netflix big move

Meghan Markle’s first-ever meeting with Princess Kate and Prince William, where she reportedly went ‘barefoot,’ is now being linked to Netflix’s latest major decision.
During her conversation at the docuseries Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex divulged details about Meghan's first-ever interaction with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Related: Buckingham Palace shares sweet update on King Charles after Meghan Markle's nod
The Duchess said: "Even when Will and Kate came over and I had met her for the first time, they came over for the first time, I remember I was in ripped jeans and I was barefoot.”
Meghan added, "I was a hugger, always been a hugger. I didn't realise that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits."
She went on to say, "I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside.”
Meghan further said, "That there is a forward-facing way of being. And then you close the door, and you're like, 'Oh, great. Okay, we can relax now.'”
The Suits alum stated, "But that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me."
Notably, in her latest Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, she was constantly barefoot while cooking for her friends in the kitchen.
Meghan’s fans took to the social media to support the duchess move as one fan noted, "Meghan knows how to make people feel comfortable, barefoot and all. Naturally."
Another wrote, "Kate was offended because when she met Meghan for the first time, Meghan was wearing jeans and was barefoot - AT HOME."
On the other hand, some royal watchers slammed Meghan for being barefoot in the kitchen.
One stated, "First they tried to sell her as some glamorous movie star, now they are trying to sell her as some 'barefoot foraging California Yuppie'."
Meghan Markle Netflix show With Love Meghan premiered on the streaming site on March 4, 2025.
Related: Meghan Markle drops exciting update after Netflix show release