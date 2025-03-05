Billie Eilish drops bold selfie amid buzz over mystery romance

Billie Eilish stuns fans with a daring selfie, fueling speculation after being spotted with a mystery blonde.
The Birds Of A Feather singer took to her Instagram account to share a busty selfie that was snapped from an angle which emphasized her cleavage.
On her snap, Billie wrote the caption, “BOIOIOIOING.”
To note, the Bad Guys singer’s recent post came shortly after she was seen sharing a lighthearted moment with a blonde friend in a Sydney park amid her tour break.
While making an outing Billie was spotted leaning affectionately back against her friend, who at one point was glimpsed giving her a back rub.
Earlier, while conversing with Vogue, the everything i wanted singer made a pledge that she would never discuss her love life or sexual orientation again after feeling “forced” to come out as queer.
“I wish no one knew anything about my sexuality or anything about my dating life. Ever, ever, ever,” she noted.
The Lunch singer added, “And I hope that they never will again. And I’m never talking about my sexuality ever again. And I’m never talking about who I’m dating ever again.”
Billie Eilish also disclosed her sexuality previously, sharing that she was “attracted physically” to women.
