Prince William gives fresh update after Meghan Markle's heartfelt statement

Prince William is all set to honour beloved wife Kate Middleton in his upcoming solo engagement.
Just hours after his estranged sister-in-law Meghan Markle's Netflix show release, the Prince of Wales has announced his solo visit to to the Royal Berkshire Hospital.
William will be visiting the health care facility on Wednesday, March 5, where Kate and her siblings, Pippa Matthews, and James Middleton, were born.
The future king who became the patron of NHS Charities alongside Kate in 2020 is visiting the hospital to see the impact of funds provided by the charity since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Related: Prince William, Kate Middleton take inspiration from Harry, Meghan's love life
During his outing, William will also take the tour of the hospital's Health and Wellbeing Centre and Garden, where he will be meeting the staff members benefiting from a range of activities and services to promote their health and well-being.
The upcoming visit will mark William's first solo outing after his brief trip to Wales with Kate Middleton last week.
This update comes after Meghan Markle's subtle nod to the Royal Family as she candidly honoured the Sussex title of her and husband Prince Harry.
In her recent interview with People, Meghan said, "It’s our shared name as a family, and I guess I hadn’t recognized how meaningful that would be to me until we had children.”
“I love that that is something that Archie, Lili, H and I all have together. It means a lot to me,” added the Duchess of Sussex.
Meghan Markle's show, With Love, Meghan has been released on Netflix on March 4, 2025.
Also Read: Meghan Markle takes veiled digs at Royal family drama in new Netflix show