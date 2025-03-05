Queen Mary dazzles in 140-year-old royal jewels at Gala Dinner

Queen Mary of Denmark is debuting two historical royal jewels that haven't been worn in over 140 years!
The Queen made a stylish appearance alongside her husband King Federick at the gala dinner during the Finland state visit on Tuesday.
For the appearance, she opted to wear Queen Caroline Amalie's gold diadem with antique cameos as well as Princess Vilhelmine Marie's bracelet with Vesuvian stones.
"The tiara was created around 1820 for Caroline Amalie, who was married to Christian VIII, the regent of Denmark from 1839 to 1848,” the Palace said.
It continued, "The 11 set gems were collected by her husband during the couple's trip to Italy in 1819-1821, where they visited Rome and the ancient excavations in Pompeii, among other places.
"The jewellery reflects the classicist taste of the time and was intended for everyday use rather than the more showy diamond jewellery,” the Palace further added.
Queen Mary paired the dazzling jewellery with a repeat lace gown featuring gold leaf detailing with a matching waistband and semi-sheer sleeves.
She had previously worn the gown to a New Year's Eve party at the palace in Copenhagen in 2019.
The event was hosted by the President of Finland Alexander Stubb and his wife, Suzanne Innes-Stubb, at the Presendential Palace in Helsinki.