Royal

Meghan Markle teases her next big project in delightful video: Watch

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle teases new venture hours after the release of Netflix show

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 05, 2025


Prince Harry's beloved wife Meghan Markle becomes unstoppable as she's already working on a new project.

Just hours after the highly-anticipated release of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex has seemingly teased her next venture.

Meghan took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday to offer fans a peek into something exciting.

In a video shared by Prince Archie and Prince Lilibet's mom, she could be seen walking in a hotel aisle.

Meghan then takes a pose and turns to camera in a dramatic way.

After flashing a wide smile, she turns back again and continue walking.

The video was accompanied by a caption,"filmed something fun while in the city today."

Meghan was wearing an off-white sleeveless top, paired with beige wide-legged trousers.

This video comes a day after People magazine revealed the release timeline of Meghan Markle's podcast with Lemonada, which the media house announced in February, 2024.

As per the aforementioned outlet's report, Meghan podcast will be releasing in spring, 2025, however, it cannot be assumed if the new video update was about this project.

