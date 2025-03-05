Meghan Markle's estranged brother slams her Netflix show as ‘embarrassing'

Meghan Markle's estranged brother, Thomas Markle Jr, has slammed his half sister’s newly released Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, calling it "embarrassing.”
During an interview with journalist Kevin O'Sullivan on TalkTV, Markle Jr accused Meghan of telling “malarkey stories” about her childhood.
“This is probably the first time I felt sorry and embarrassed for her”, he said before adding that he hasn’t let father Thomas Markle Sr watch it yet because of his delicate health.
Markle Jr. went on to say, “Halfway through, I realized there’s something better I could be doing with my time. Dropping bricks on my pinky toes would probably be better.”
He then criticized Meghan's cooking claims in the show, saying that she "didn't cook anything for anybody ever growing up".
Meghan Markle's estranged brother also slammed her previous claims that she grew up poor.
"That’s just another one of the malarkey stories she sold to the Royal Family for sympathy. We weren’t poor. She didn’t have to rub two nickels together at Sizzler’s salad bar," he added.
Meghan Markle has reportedly not spoken to her half-brother for over a decade.
Markle Jr's latest attack comes after he mocked Meghan in a series of YouTube video rants last year.