Princess Anne awards special honours at Holyroodhouse on King Charles' behalf

Princess Anne has stepped forward to fulfil the royal duty as she served special honours at the Palace of Holyroodhouse on behalf of King Charles.
Buckingham Palace dropped an exclusive image of the Royal Princess in a new social media post shared on Wednesday.
In a shared post, the sister of King Charles awarded prestigious honours to the recipients including the sporting stars, Nathan Macqueen MBE and Sandy Lyle OBE.
Princess Anne wore her traditional naval uniform with gold trimming while giving honours to recipients at the royal family's official Scottish residence.
The palace penned the caption, “Well done to all who received honours at the Palace of Holyroodhouse yesterday.”
They added, “Amongst recipients were sporting stars, Nathan Macqueen MBE and Sandy Lyle OBE congratulations!”
To note, Princess Anne served the honour of Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) medal on the recommendation of King Charles.
The order was created by King George V in 1917 to recognize service to the Empire during World War and it is awarded for outstanding contributions to the community or country.
