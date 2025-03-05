Royal

King Felipe rocks military uniform in special outing

The King of Spain, Felipe, visits the Combat Training Unit amid Princess Leonor's three-year military training

  • March 05, 2025
King Felipe visited the Combat Training Unit (UFC), where he rocked a military look.

On Wednesday, the King of Spain went to the Toledo Infantry Academy and met Ukrainian soldiers.

The Royal family posted pictures from his engagement on Instagram and shared details about the outing.

"The King visits the Combat Training Unit (UFC) at the Toledo Infantry Academy, which has trained more than 7,000 Ukrainian soldiers since the European Union Military Assistance Mission in Support of Ukraine (EUMAM UA) began in 2022," the caption read.


During the royal outing, Felipe also took part in some exercises including “crossing urbanized areas, offensive and trench clearing and combat shooting.”

The statement further read, “There he attended some of the exercises that are being carried out at the Toledo Training Coordination Centre (TTCC), such as crossing urbanized areas, offensive and trench clearing, or combat shooting.”

At the end of his visit, King Felipe held a meeting with Ukrainian soldiers and the staff of the Combat Training Unit of the Infantry Academy.

Moreover, his daughter Princess Leonor is undergoing a three-year military training to become the the Commander-in-Chief of the Spanish armed forces.

