Prince William faces criticism for language after text to Harry resurfaces

Prince William has come under fire for his Welsh language skills amid his text message to brother, Prince Harry resurfaced.
The Prince of Wales released a pre-recorded video message in Welsh language on Instagram to mark St David's Day on March 1.
Now, a Cardiff University language professor, Dr. Dylan Foster Evans has criticized Prince William's Welsh and described it as "halting".
"His pronunciation is a little faulty," the professor said on BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
He continued, "It's been known [for a long time] that he will be the Prince of Wales.”
“People say that he should be able to do a bit more than read for a few seconds from an autocue since Welsh does have an official status in Wales since 2011. Maybe we should expect quite a bit more,” Dr. Evans added.
The criticism on Prince William’s Welsh has come amid the resurfacing of his text message to Prince Harry, which was revealed in the Netflix documentary series Harry & Meghan.
Although, the message has not been made public, it left Prince Harry visibly distressed.