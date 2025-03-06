Meghan Markle to make rare TV appearance after her Netflix show

Meghan Markle hinted at a possible appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.
The Duchess of Sussex will mark her appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show - where she will reveal her habit of recording herself reading a bedtime story for her children when travelling.
On Wednesday, the talk show's Instagram page shared the update of Meghan’s appearance stating, “@meghan on being a working mom & her new show, 'With Love, Meghan.' Tune in Thursday (3/6) for more!”
In a shared snippet, Meghan told host Drew Barrymore about her parenting style, sharing that she follows the nighttime reading routine since her children, Archie and Lilibet, are only five and three years old.
Related: Meghan Markle sends emotional message after Netflix show flops
During a clip, Meghan said, “I always make it a point when I'm travelling if I can't do bedtime stories with my kids, because Archie and Lili are just three and five, so I'll always pack a really thin book and I'll video tape myself reading it.”
Meghan also said that her husband, Prince Harry recorded and showed it to their children before bedtime, “Papa can say, ‘Here's mama reading your bedtime story’.”
She continued, “You find ways to show up for each other, and that's the one thing I can convey through the show, or through As Ever as a brand, I want people to know you can show up for each other because you know how good it feels when someone shows up for you.”
Meghan Markle will appear as special guests on The Drew Barrymore Show on Thursday to promote her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.
Related: Meghan Markle drops exciting update after Netflix show release