Royal

King Charles releases exciting video after Meghan's personal letter

Buckingham Palace shares King Charles' delightful video after Meghan Markle's personal message

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 05, 2025


King Charles stepped out for an exciting outing shortly after Meghan Markle's personal letter.

The 76-year-old monarch visited Royal Collection Trust Conservative Arts Workshop on Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

In a delightful video reshared on the Royal Family's Instagram Stories, his majesty was seen gliding the dragon, which will returned to East Wing of the Buckingham Place.

The video was accompanied by a caption which read, "His Majesty saw a variety of objects that will be on display in our upcoming The Edwardians: Age of Elegance exhibition and others that will go back into the royal residences."

The statement further added, "The workshop’s expert staff use a combination of centuries-old techniques and the latest technologies to conserve furniture, ceramics, sculpture, giltwood and metalwork from the Royal Collection, ensuring that these objects can be enjoyed for generations to come and can be seen by visitors in palaces, museums and galleries across the UK and around the world."

This update from Buckingham Palace comes shortly after Meghan Markle sent first ever newsletter to the subscribers of her lifestyle brand As Ever's official website.

Read the letter below:

King Charles releases exciting video after Meghans personal letter


