Salman Khan’s upcoming film with south Indian director faces delay  

Salman Khan will be seen in his upcoming movie 'Sikandar' on Eid 2025

  • March 05, 2025
Salman Khan and Jawan director Atlee's upcoming collaborative project is reportedly facing delays due to scheduling conflicts.

The pan-India film was intended to feature the 59-year-old actor in a two-hero storyline alongside a prominent South Indian star.

Read more: Salman Khan takes serious security measures amid death threats  

According to Pinkvilla, this project has now been put on hold because of these scheduling issues.

An insider revealed to the outlet that the other leading actors considered for the film were Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth.

However, both actors have expressed their apologies to the film's makers due to their packed schedules.

"A6 with Salman Khan was always planned as a two-hero project, and the intent was to rope in two top names from the North and South to justify the mammoth budget of ₹650 crore," the tipster added.

The source further shared, "While Salman Khan okayed the film, Atlee and Sun Pictures were confident to rope in either Kamal Haasan or Rajinikanth for the film."

"The conversations with both the giants of Tamil Cinema continued for over 6 months, but things didn’t fall in place for multiple reasons," the insider shared.

Also read: Salman Khan grooves in ‘Sikandar’ first song ‘Zohra Jabeen’ teaser  

On the work front, Salman Khan will be seen in his forthcoming movie Sikandar, which is slated to be released across theatres on Eid, 2025. 

