Meghan Markle spills on Prince Harry's romantic hotel room surprise

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 06, 2025
Meghan Markle is can’t stop gushing over husband Prince Harry!

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in Manhattan to discuss her latest Netflix show, the Duchess of Sussex revealed a heartwarming surprise she received from the duke while she was away from her family in New York City.

“Last night - and this morning - when I went back to my hotel, there was this sweet card from my kids and my husband saying, ‘we're so proud of you mama and congrats on the show,’ with flowers,” she gushed.

Meghan went on to express, “And I just thought ‘okay here we go,’ and I felt so loved.”

“He had planned it in advance so that it was there when I got to my hotel room, it was really sweet,” she added, referring to Prince Harry.

On Monday night, March 3, Meghan shared a snap of the touching present she got from the Duke of Sussex and their kids, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet, on Instagram stories.

In the photo, a huge bouquet of roses can be seen alongside a handwritten card that reads, “Congratulations mumma! We love your show, and we love you!”

The heartfelt gift came right after Meghan Markle hosted a special screening of the upcoming Netflix show for her lifestyle blog, The Tig, fans.

