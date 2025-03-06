King Frederik, Queen Mary share special message ahead of Isabella’s birthday

Princess Isabella will 18-year old in a few weeks. The Danish family unveiled two adorable portrait of the Princess and shared details of her lavish celebrations.
The statement read, "On Monday, 21st April 2025 (2nd Easter Day), Her Royal Highness Princess Isabella turns 18. Read more about the birthday celebrations in this post. The new portraits of the Princess were taken by Steen Evald."
Isabella exuded elegance in picture-perfect portrait. She was wearing a selection of beautiful jewellery, including viral gold teardrop studs, a gold bangle, and a gold ring featuring a stunning green stone.
As per the announcement, she will officially turn 18 on April 21. However, her birthday will be celebrated earlier with two special events: one in Aarhus on April 11 and another in Copenhagen on April 15.
These “celebrations will pay tribute to the communities of the young generation, with culture, creativity, sustainability, and volunteerism as the principal elements."
Around 100 young people from local youth organisations and educational institutions are expected to attend the birthday celebration.
Following that, four days later, Isabella and the Royal Family will attend a birthday performance at the Royal Danish Theatre's Old Stage.
