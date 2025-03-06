Royal

Palace confirms major shift in Princess Mette-Marit's Royal role amid health battle

The Royal House of Norway announced that the Crown Princess of Norway will be changing her royal duties

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 06, 2025
The palace has provided a new update on Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s royal duties as she continues to navigate the challenges of her chronic illness.

As per the announcement of the Royal House of Norway on March 6, the Crown Princess of Norway will be changing her royal responsibilities as her chronic pulmonary fibrosis has "progressed.”

The Royal house said, "Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Mette-Marit's chronic disease pulmonary fibrosis has progressed."

"The Crown Princess has daily symptoms and ailments that affect her ability to perform her duties. The Crown Princess needs more rest, and her daily routine changes more quickly than before," the statement continued.

Stating about the new change, the palace said, "This means that changes to her official schedule may occur more frequently, and at shorter notice than we are used to."

"The Crown Princess has a strong desire to continue working, and therefore we will organize her official program in the future in the best possible way so that her health and work can be combined," the royal house concluded.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s diagnosis of the condition was revealed by palace in October 2018.

