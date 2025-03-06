Khloé Kardashian’s daughter True holds heartfelt wish for her parents

Khloé Kardashian revealed that her 6-year-old daughter, True, firmly believes that she and Tristan Thompson are married.
In a recent episode of The Kardashians, the Good American co-founder gears up to celebrate her 40th birthday at a Dolly Parton-themed party.
Prior to the party, Kardashian and her best friend Malika Haqq have a candid conversation about still being unmarried.
She revealed her daughter, “True thinks me and Tristan are married,” mentioning about herself and her ex husband.
“It’s just probably better for her. It’s not like she would really understand,” Haqq responded, adding, “It’s okay.”
“It is the right thing to do. In my opinion. Get married, have kids. That’s what I want to teach her,” Kardashian stated.
Speaking at a confessional, Kardashian shared that there's "one thing" that disturbed her about True as she thought she's still with Tristan.
“True thinks that me and Tristan are married. The only thing that bothers me about that would be I don’t want True going through life thinking this is what a marriage is," she explained.
The mother of two added, "That you’re married to someone and they don’t live with you and you never have to kiss them, or you don’t sleep in the same bed together."
"I would love my kids to see me have a husband one day, and I would love them to see love and affection and romance," Kardashian continued
She added, "I do want them to have that. And when she’s older, I can explain it to her. But right now, I believe you do things for your kids because kids should not be involved in adult problems.”
Khloé Kardashian shares two kids, a son Tatum, 2, and daughter True with her ex-husband Tristan Thompson.
