Noah Centineo 'The Recruit' ends as Netflix cancels it after two seasons

  by Web Desk
  March 07, 2025
Netflix has officially pulled the plug on The Recruit after just two seasons, leaving fans disappointed as the spy thriller starring Noah Centineo comes to an unexpected end.

On Thursday, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the To All the Boys I've Loved Before star-led spy drama has been canceled after two seasons.

Colton Dunn, who played Lester Kitchens in the series, announced the cancellation on Threads.

“The Recruit has been cancelled yall. Such a bummer,” he wrote.

Dunn added, “I’ll share some pics and fun memories on IG but just wanted you to hear it from me. Thanks if you watched. I’m AVAILABLE NOW! Hire me for you tv story!!”

Last month, Centineo shared his experience filming season two, saying, “Reuniting with the cast on a personal level was just so good,.”

He added, “They’re amazing people. We like each other, we love each other, we hang out with each other off set all the time. It created this propulsive element to the second season.”

Centino continued, “The season moves fast. It’s action-packed, and Teo [Yoo, who plays Jang Kyun Kim] comes in and just elevates the series. It felt really, really good to do, and Korea is incredible. It adds such a wonderful layer to the show, new colors and it’s a vibrant city, and it really shows in the second season.”

Notably, The Recruit was among Netflix’s top 10 TV titles after season two premiered.

