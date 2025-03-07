Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's face losing 'big' title after Duchess 'warning shot'

Royal Family may take serious action against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

  March 07, 2025
Royal Family "prepared to sanction removal" of Prince Harry and Meghan's Sussex titles amid new bombshells

As per a new royal source, the firm has a plan to take serious action against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex if they made any damaging bombshell claims against the royal family.

Following the estranged royal couple stepping down from the royal duties in 2020, Meghan and Harry made serious allegations against the royal family in an Oprah Winfrey interview.

Additionally, in January 2023, Prince Harry released his autobiography titled Spare which provided details about his relationships and arguments with senior members of the Royal Family.

To note, removing the couple's Sussex title would require an Act of Parliament.

However, according to the Mail, a royal source revealed that it remains a possible sanction that could be pursued if more explosive interviews or books are released.

The insight came after Meghan seemingly sent a "warning shot" to the Royal Family regarding her Sussex title.

During conversation at her Netflix show With Love Meghan, the Suits alum promptly corrected Mindy Kailing, saying, "It's so funny you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I'm 'Sussex' now."

She also explained the title's significance: "I didn't know how meaningful it would be to me, but it just means so much to go, 'This is our family name. Our little family name'."

A royal insider shared that Meghan's emphasis on the Sussex title was "clearly a warning shot" for a royal family.

