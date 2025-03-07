Royal

Princess Isabella mirrors Princess Kate's grace in striking new royal potrait

The Danish Royal Family shared the portrait of Princess Isabella ahead of her 18th birthday

Princess Isabella channels Princess Kate’s signature grace in a stunning new portrait, with royal watchers noting her ‘gentle expressions’ reminiscent of the Princess of Wales.

According to GB News, experts have highlighted striking similarities between Princess Isabella of Denmark, who turns 18 in April, and her mother, Queen Mary.

Notably, the Queen of Denmark is frequently likened to Princess Kate because of their shared features and remarkable sense of style.

Related: King Frederik, Queen Mary share special message ahead of Isabella’s birthday

Soon after the portrait was shared, Art Appraiser James Thomas from Marten Stanmore Auctions, said, “The portrait of Princess Isabella is not only a captivating image of royal heritage but also serves as an excellent example of the importance of capturing both legacy and modernity in art.”


The expert added, “The way Princess Isabella mirrors the regal elegance of Queen Mary is a testament to the power of portraiture in conveying continuity and tradition within royal families.”

Thomas continued, “Mary is notable, especially in her graceful posture and refined expression, capturing the strength and elegance seen in Queen Mary’s portraits.”

The art expert also highlighted that Isabella and Princess Kate have “similar bone structure and gentle expressions” but noted that the resemblance is less striking.

He mentioned, “These royal likenesses emphasise the continuity of family legacy and royal tradition.”

The Danish Royal Family shared the portrait on Instagram along with a caption, "On Monday, 21st April 2025 (2nd Easter Day), Her Royal Highness Princess Isabella turns 18. Read more about the birthday celebrations in this post. The new portraits of the Princess were taken by Steen Evald."

RelatedPrincess Kate, Prince William to join King Charles for big event next week

