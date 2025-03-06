Ben Affleck sparks buzz with ‘giddy’ behavior around ex Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck has been noticeably extra giddy around ex-wife Jennifer Garner amid the rumors of their rekindling romance.
As per PEOPLE, a source shared the former couple, who made several outing together in past weeks, "have been on good terms for a while now and seem to enjoy chatting and hanging out."
The source explained, "Most of the time, the kids are around too."
It is revealed by a source, Affleck, 52, "usually acts happy around" Garner, 52, who is currently dating John Miller, but he has been "extra giddy lately, though, and much more affectionate."
The source said, "She doesn't seem to mind. She seems to enjoy spending time with Ben," with whom she shares three kids.
Another insider added, Affleck is "charming," stating further, "When he's doing well, he has great energy. Right now, Jen has only good things to say about him."
"She enjoys spending time with him," the insider continued.
They mentioned, "He's a great dad too. But he also has this dark, struggling side that resurfaces. Over the years, it affected their marriage negatively and caused their divorce."
The Family Switch starlet "come a long way since" finalizing her divorce from Affleck in 2018, following their split in 2015 following 10 years of marriage.
According to a source, Garner is “doing great," adding, "She loves her new home that she built for her and the kids. John is a fantastic boyfriend. Their relationship is very normal."
However, a source said any rumors of their rekindling romance are "ridiculous."
To note, this report came after Garner and Affleck were spotted together at a paintball party for Samuel on Sunday.
