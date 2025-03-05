Entertainment

Ben Affleck attempts to rekindle romance with Jennifer Garner after JLo split

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner spark romance rumours after sharing warm moment at son Samuel's birthday

  March 05, 2025
Ben Affleck is reportedly attempting to give his romance with ex-wife Jennifer Garner another shot after settling legal woes with his second ex, Jennifer Lopez.

An insider recently disclosed to Page Six that the Batman star is trying to rekindle his romance with Garner after spending a challenging year with the Marry Me actress.

The tipster added that Affleck would "love another chance" with Garner, as she supported him throughout his divorce from Lopez.

Ben parted ways with Lopez in August 2024 and finalized their divorce in February 2025.

Now, after cutting legal ties with the Unstoppable actress, "Ben would definitely be open to giving things another shot with Garner if the timing is ever right," the source further stated.

Speaking about the Alias actress' current relationship with John Miller, the insider suggested that the rekindled feelings are one-sided for Affleck, as her former wife is happy with her boyfriend.

"At the same time, Ben knows it’s just not realistic at this time in their lives, the feeling is not mutual on Jen’s side. She’s happy with John and that’s just not where her head is at," the source noted.

For those unaware, the 13 Going on 30 began dating Miller in 2018, shortly after her divorce from the Air director.

This report came after Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were recently spotted together at the birthday party of their son, Samuel.

In addition to Samuel, the former couple are also parents to Violet, 19, and Seraphina, 16.

As of now, neither Affleck nor Garner have commented on these romance rekindling speculations. 

