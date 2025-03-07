Royal

King Charles shares sneak peek into 'exciting' broadcast: 'coming soon'

Buckingham Palace fuels excitement with King Charles' exciting video

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 07, 2025

King Charles III has taken the internet by storm with his latest move.

The 76-year-old has once again fuelled excitement of the royal fans by sharing an intriguing video on Instagram.

Royal Family's official Instagram account has dropped a sneak peek video from Buckingham Place, hinting at an important broadcast "coming soon".

The video starts with the Royal guards playing saxophones  outside the Palace.

After some glimpses from inside the Royal estate, the video takes viewers to a place where King Charles is set to record something for an upcoming event.

The sneak peek video then features Charles sitting on a chair, with a sign "on air" placed on a table right in front of him.

Shortly after the video was shared, ardent royal fans swamped the comments section with exciting predictions.

One user noted, "Likely to be his Commonwealth Day (March 10) speech?"

"Oh wow, so cool! Very modern royal. Can’t wait to see this," gushed another.

Praising how beautifully the teaser was filmed and edited, one fan commented, "Really lovely camera work and quite delicate editing. Well done to the people who made it."

