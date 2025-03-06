Royal Family drops video message before Charles, Kate, William’s appearance

Royal Family has shared a special video message ahead of King Charles, Kate Middleton and Prince William’s joint appearance at a big event next week.
On Thursday, Queen Camilla hosted finalists and their families, alongside some special celebrity guests, for the Grand Final of BBC 500 words competition.
Buckingham Palace posted the video clip from the event on Instagram and penned, “Once upon a time… The Queen hosted finalists and their families, alongside some special celebrity guests, for the Grand Final of #BBC500Words.”
The creative writing competition hosted by Camilla encourages children age between 5-11 years old to write a fictional story using 500 words or fewer.
“Tune into a special episode of #TheOneShow tonight on BBC One and @bbciplayer at 7pm to find out who the winners are.” the statement further read.
This “special” video message comes after Palace confirmed Kate and William’s appearance at the at the annual Commonwealth Day Service on March 10.
The royal couple will join Charles and Camilla, Princess Anne, Duke and Duchess of Gloucester along with other senior royals.
Notably, the Commonwealth Day Service will take place at Westminster Abbey.
