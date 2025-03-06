Royal

Royal Family drops video message before Charles, Kate, William’s appearance

King Charles, Kate Middleton, Prince William and Queen Camilla are set to attend a special event next week

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 06, 2025


Royal Family has shared a special video message ahead of King Charles, Kate Middleton and Prince William’s joint appearance at a big event next week.

On Thursday, Queen Camilla hosted finalists and their families, alongside some special celebrity guests, for the Grand Final of BBC 500 words competition.

Buckingham Palace posted the video clip from the event on Instagram and penned, “Once upon a time… The Queen hosted finalists and their families, alongside some special celebrity guests, for the Grand Final of #BBC500Words.”

The creative writing competition hosted by Camilla encourages children age between 5-11 years old to write a fictional story using 500 words or fewer.

Related: Prince William shares first statement after Palace confirms special event

“Tune into a special episode of #TheOneShow tonight on BBC One and @bbciplayer at 7pm to find out who the winners are.” the statement further read.

This “special” video message comes after Palace confirmed Kate and William’s appearance at the at the annual Commonwealth Day Service on March 10.

The royal couple will join Charles and Camilla, Princess Anne, Duke and Duchess of Gloucester along with other senior royals.

Notably, the Commonwealth Day Service will take place at Westminster Abbey.

Related: Princess Kate, Prince William to join King Charles for big event next week

Roy Ayers, ‘Lifeline’ composer and jazz-funk legend, passes away at 84
Roy Ayers, ‘Lifeline’ composer and jazz-funk legend, passes away at 84
Robert Downey Jr. plays crucial role in ‘Avengers: Doomsday' development
Robert Downey Jr. plays crucial role in ‘Avengers: Doomsday' development
Queen Letizia exudes elegance in leather jacket at Contemporary Art Fair
Queen Letizia exudes elegance in leather jacket at Contemporary Art Fair
British couple's harrowing 118-day survival at sea wins top book prize
British couple's harrowing 118-day survival at sea wins top book prize
Queen Letizia exudes elegance in leather jacket at Contemporary Art Fair
Queen Letizia exudes elegance in leather jacket at Contemporary Art Fair
Meghan Markle felt 'uncomfortable' by Drew Barrymore’s ‘clingy’ acts: Expert
Meghan Markle felt 'uncomfortable' by Drew Barrymore’s ‘clingy’ acts: Expert
Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer shares heartbreaking update
Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer shares heartbreaking update
Prince William makes emotional plea to protect his kids' privacy
Prince William makes emotional plea to protect his kids' privacy
Meghan Markle spills on Prince Harry's romantic hotel room surprise
Meghan Markle spills on Prince Harry's romantic hotel room surprise
Lady Louise Windsor enjoys ski break without Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie
Lady Louise Windsor enjoys ski break without Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie
King Felipe, Queen Letizia promote ‘artistic creation’ at special event
King Felipe, Queen Letizia promote ‘artistic creation’ at special event
King Frederik, Queen Mary wrap Finland visit with splendid ‘return event’
King Frederik, Queen Mary wrap Finland visit with splendid ‘return event’
Kensington Palace issues heartfelt message after William’s poignant visit
Kensington Palace issues heartfelt message after William’s poignant visit
Duchess Sophie receives good news hinting her bright future in monarchy
Duchess Sophie receives good news hinting her bright future in monarchy
Prince Edward to skip major royal event as it clashes with his birthday
Prince Edward to skip major royal event as it clashes with his birthday
Meghan Markle to make rare TV appearance after her Netflix show
Meghan Markle to make rare TV appearance after her Netflix show