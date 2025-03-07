Royal

Meghan Markle shares new video of Archie, Lilibet after King's announcement

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle offers peek into her baking shenanigans with kids, Archie, Lilibet and close pals

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 07, 2025

Meghan Markle has once again dropped exclusive glimpses of kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is actively promoting her lifestyle brand As Ever and Netflix show, With Love, Meghan has posted yet another exciting video to offer a peek into her cooking activities with close friends.

Taking to her Instagram account on late Friday night,March 7, Prince Harry's wife shared a video straight from her luxurious kitchen where she could be seen making thumbprint cookies alongside a group of close pals.

The video kicks off with Meghan kneading the refined wheat flour with the help of a machine.

Little granddaughter of King Charles, Princess Lilibet with her back facing the camera was seen standing on the kitchen counter in pink payjamas.

The video which also featured Meghan's close knitted girl group, indulged in helping the former Suits actress with the cookies.

Meghan's Instagram reel concluded on a heartfelt kiss she planted on her son, Archie's forehead.

Archie's face was not visible in the clip, which was accompanied by a sweet caption.

"When making thumbprint cookies at home becomes a family affair! Thanks @_heartmom_ & @clarewaightkeller for the love and extra set of hands!," wrote the duchess.

This video from Meghan Markle comes shortly after her estranged father-in-law made exciting announcement of collaborating with Apple Music.

To mark Commonwealth Day on March 10, 2025, Apple Music will be airing a The King’s Music Room’ show, featuring artists spanning decades, from 1930s singers to contemporary stars such as Kylie Minogue, Bob Marley, Grace Jones, and RAYE.

