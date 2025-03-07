King Charles' new show announcement sparks reaction: Everything we know so far

King Charles is taking the traditional monarchy to another level with his new move.
The 76-year-old monarch has confirmed taking on the role of a DJ in Apple Music's upcoming show, The King’s Music Room to mark Commonwealth Day 2025.
Just hours after sparking Royal fans curiosity, Buckingham Palace has finally lift the curtain on Charles' collaborative show, which will be available for the listeners on Apple Music on Monday, March 10, 2025.
What The King’s Music Room is about?
The show will take the listeners on a unique musical journey through Charles personal experiences.
As the head of Commonwealth, the King has curated a special playlist featuring singers from 1930s to artists like Kylie Minogue, RAYE, Bob Marley and Grace Jones.
When and where The King’s Music Room will broadcast?
The show will release on Commonwealth Day on 10 March and will be available to stream for free on Apple Music 1 from 1 a.m. EST.
Where the show is recorded?
Much to listeners delight, The King’s Music Room is recorded in the Buckingham Palace, as confirmed by a video shared on Royal Family's Instagram account on Friday, March 7.
Fans react to King Charles DJ duties
King Charles has sent the internet into a meltdown with this modern approach to be playing the role of a DJ.
Soon after the news was confirmed via Buckingham Palace Instagram update, royal fans flooded the comments section with words of appreciation and exciting compliments for the father-of-two.
One user commented, "The king who enchants people with music, that is our King Charles of Magic!!!"
Another wrote, "I could listen to His Majesty speak about anything and everything for hours on end. His voice is so calming and gentle."
A third penned, “Did not have King Charles giving us a playlist on my 2025 bingo card. But I like it!! Can't wait to listen!”
"Sir, You forgot to mention when you were young in your quality of Prince of Wales you have played seven different instruments becoming one of the most talented Royals," gushed another.