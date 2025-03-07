Travis Kelce's sister-in-law Kylie heaps praises on Taylor Swift  

Travis Kelce's sister-in-law and Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie Kelce, showered praise on popstar Taylor Swift amid the couple's wedding rumours.
The 32-year-old renowned host admired the 14-time Grammy-winning artist during her Not Gonna Lie podcast, alongside popular actress Kate Hudson.
In the latest episode of the show, the 45-year-old songstress stated how incredible Taylor is as a singer and musician, saying, "As you know, with Taylor, like this doesn't just come."
"It comes with real attention to detail and care and real hard work," Kate added.
In response to the Fool's Gold actress' remarks, Kylie defended the Bad Blood singer, noting, "Yes. The drive is incredible, to be able to witness it all is very cool."
Kylie Kelce made these remarks after sports analyst Stephen A. Smith made a shocking claim about Taylor and Travis' whirlwind romance.
During his appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on March 5, the 57-year-old American TV personality reacted to one of Fallon's "hot take" predictions about the couple, who began romancing in September 2023, getting married in 2025.
"Travis Kelce, that's my dog. A lot of ladies love Travis Kelce he has loved a lot of ladies. But Taylor Swift is a different animal," Stephen added.
He later mentioned why he believes fans should expect the marriage, saying, "She [Taylor] looks good, she's incredibly talented and she's worth about a billion."
As of now, neither Taylor Swift’s representatives nor Travis Kelce’s spokesperson have confirmed the ongoing wedding speculations.